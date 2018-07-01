Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Registers three hits, three RBI
Martinez went 3-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored Saturday during Boston's win over the Yankees.
Martinez joined the Red Sox's party against Sonny Gray and the mop-up members of New York's bullpen. While he didn't leave the yard in this one, the three-hit effort broke his 0-or-7 slide from his previous two contests, and he keeps his perch as the major-league leader with 25 homers while increasing his MLB-best RBI total to 67. It's been another phenomenal season for the 30-year-old that should book him for an All-Star spot.
