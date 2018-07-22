Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Rejoins lineup
Martinez (upper body) will serve as the Red Sox's designated hitter and bat third Sunday against the Tigers, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
The Red Sox held Martinez out of Saturday's lineup while he recovered from upper-body soreness after crashing into the outfield wall in the series opener, but there was never much concern about the slugger's health. After completing a workout without issue Sunday, Martinez was cleared to reclaim his usual role as the DH and should be on tap for a full slate of starts during the upcoming week.
