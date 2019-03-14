Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Remains out Thursday
Martinez (back) is not in the lineup for Thursday's spring game against the Tigers, according to Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic.
Martinez was scratched from the lineup Wednesday with tightness in his back, and the soreness will cost him at least one more game. The Red Sox have not expressed any concern about Martinez's status publicly, so he figures to return to action in short order.
More News
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Dealing with tight back•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Hitless so far•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Ready for spring debut•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Starts in left field Friday•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: May not start due to ankle injury•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Hits 43rd long ball•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Spring notes: Hays a sleeper again
Austin Hays is having the spring we all hoped he would last year while Caleb Smith, Trevor...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Busts: Three picks to (re)consider
Chris Towers, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer give some of their favorite bust picks -- and other...
-
Ranking best fantasy baseball team names
From 'Acuna Moncada' to 'Last Man Stanton,' this list is something to behold
-
Fantasy baseball bounce-back candidates
SportsLine data scientist John Bollman has revealed 10 2019 Fantasy baseball bounce-back c...
-
Top 10 prospects to stash (besides Vlad)
Midseason call-ups have gone a long way to securing Fantasy championships in recent seasons,...