Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Remains out Thursday

Martinez (back) is not in the lineup for Thursday's spring game against the Tigers, according to Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic.

Martinez was scratched from the lineup Wednesday with tightness in his back, and the soreness will cost him at least one more game. The Red Sox have not expressed any concern about Martinez's status publicly, so he figures to return to action in short order.

