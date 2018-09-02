Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Rest days upcoming

Martinez will receive one or two days off during Boston's upcoming three-game series at Atlanta, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Martinez has started 37 of 39 games since the All-Star break, so manager Alex Cora likely just wants to give him a game or two to rest up for the final month of the regular season. The veteran slugger is slashing .352/.433/.655 with 10 home runs in those games as the Red Sox return to Boston for a series against the Astros next weekend.