Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Rest works out well

Martinez went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-2 win over Baltimore.

It was the third straight game with a homer for Martinez, who now has 16 through 62 games. He was rested for last weekend's four-game set against the Rays with recurring back spasms and has been on fire since getting back in the lineup. He's slashed .375/.464/.958 with four home runs, two doubles and six RBI in the last six games.

