Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Resting in series finale

Martinez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Indians, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Martinez will rest for the second Sunday in a row with the Red Sox having already secured their spot in the postseason and well on their way to clinching the best record in baseball. The slugger will most likely get another day off or two during the final week of the regular season, but it will be tough for fantasy owners to justify benching a player slashing .332/.415/.588 in the second half.