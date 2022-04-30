Martinez (groin) is starting Saturday's game against the Orioles, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Martinez missed the last two games after aggravating an adductor injury Wednesday, but he'll serve as the designated hitter and bat fourth during Saturday's matchup. In his three appearances prior to his absence, he went 4-for-13 with three doubles, a run, an RBI and five strikeouts.
