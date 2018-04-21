Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Returns to lineup Saturday
Martinez will serve as designated hitter and bat cleanup against the Athletics on Saturday, Sean McAdam of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Martinez received the day off Friday after being lifted for a pinch runner late in Thursday's game, but there was never any indication of an injury. The 30-year-old will look to continue with his hot bat, and is 13-for-24 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBI over his last six games.
