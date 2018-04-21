Martinez will serve as designated hitter and bat cleanup against the Athletics on Saturday, Sean McAdam of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Martinez received the day off Friday after being lifted for a pinch runner late in Thursday's game, but there was never any indication of an injury. The 30-year-old will look to continue with his hot bat, and is 13-for-24 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBI over his last six games.