Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Ropes two extra-base hits

Martinez went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's 8-7 loss to the White Sox.

Martinez's first-inning, two-run homer snapped a string of 36 plate appearnces without an extra-base hit. The consistent slugger has dealt with back injuries, which may have mitigated his power potential over the first half of the season. He's still slugging a robust .528, but that's 101 points lower than the mark produced in 2018.