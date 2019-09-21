Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Scheduled to play Saturday

Martinez (groin) is expected to play Saturday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Martinez has missed the last three games due to the injury. If he plays, it will likely be as the designated hitter; however, manager Alex Cora will try to juggle playing time for Martinez and fellow outfielder Mookie Betts, who has been dealing with a foot injury. Betts was the DH on Friday and will be evaluated for outfield duty over the final three games of the series.

