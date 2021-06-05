site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Scratched late Saturday
Martinez was a late scratch from Saturday's lineup against the Yankees, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.
There's been no indication of the cause for Martinez's removal from the lineup. Manager Alex Cora figures to provide some details in the coming hours.
