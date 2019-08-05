Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Scratched with back issue
Martinez was scratched from the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals due to a back issue, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Martinez has battled back issues sporadically throughout the season, potentially contributing his in drop in production to a good but not quite elite .299/.376/.539 season slash line. The severity of this particular issue is not yet clear. Christian Vazquez will move to the designated hitter spot in his absence, with Sandy Leon entering the lineup behind the plate.
