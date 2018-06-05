Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Set to play Tuesday

Martinez (back) is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's matchup against Detroit, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Martinez exited Sunday's tilt with back spasms, but it appears he's good to go, as he's slated to start in the series opener. He's penciled into the lineup as the designated hitter and will bat third.

