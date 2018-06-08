Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Should return to lineup Saturday
Manager Alex Cora said Martinez (back) will return to the starting lineup for Saturday's game, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Although there's a chance that Martinez will not feel well enough to play Saturday, this is another positive sign that his back tightness is just a minor blip on the radar and nothing more after the 30-year-old was forced to exit Thursday's contest. Through 60 games this year, he's hitting a robust .314/.374/.646 with 20 home runs and 52 RBI.
