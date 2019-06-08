Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Sits for nightcap

Martinez (back) will remain on the bench for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rays, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Martinez continues to battle sporadic back issues, though he hasn't yet required a trip to the injured list this season. He's considered day-to-day and may not be ready to start Sunday's game.

More News
Our Latest Stories