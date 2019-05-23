Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Sitting again Thursday
Martinez (back/illness) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blue Jays, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Martinez's streak of absences will reach four games after it was revealed Wednesday that he was nursing a sore back in addition to an illness. The Red Sox haven't suggested that either health issue will result in Martinez landing on the 10-day injured list, but his outlook could change if he's still not close to 100 percent when the team begins its series in Houston on Friday. Steve Pearce will enter the lineup Thursday as a de facto replacement for Martinez.
