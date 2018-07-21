Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Sitting with soreness Saturday

Martinez is not in Saturday's lineup as he is dealing with soreness after colliding with an outfield wall Friday night, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Martinez made a running catch into the wall in right-center field during the third inning Friday, although he did not exit the game. The 30-year-old is apparently experiencing general body soreness after the collision but will not undergo additional testing. Martinez should be considered day-to-day for the time being.

