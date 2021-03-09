Martinez is scheduled to make his next Grapefruit League appearance in Wednesday's game against the Braves, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Martinez was initially listed as the Red Sox's designated hitter for Tuesday's game against the Rays, but manager Alex Cora had a change of heart and determined the 33-year-old would be better off getting a breather. Coming off a rough 2020 campaign, Martinez has turned in quality at-bats through his first four games of the spring, going 4-for-11 with a double, two RBI, three strikeouts and no walks.