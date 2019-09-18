Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Slated to sit out Wednesday

Manager Alex Cora said after Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Giants that Martinez (groin) is unlikely to play Wednesday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Martinez exited the 15-inning loss in the bottom of the sixth after experiencing left groin tightness following his second plate appearance of the night. Tuesday's loss leaves the 79-71 Red Sox nine games off the pace for the American League's second wild-card spot, so Boston doesn't have much motivation to rush Martinez back into action. Martinez is being viewed as day-to-day for the time being but could be sent in for an MRI if he fails to show quick improvement.