Martinez went 2-for-4 with a grand slam in Wednesday's 10-7 loss to the Yankees.

It's his second homer of the season, and while Martinez's batting average is still a sluggish .250 (10-for-40) he has driven in 10 runs in 10 games. The 30-year-old is locked into the cleanup spot in one of MLB's better offenses, and Martinez should continue to produce big numbers as long as he can stay healthy.

