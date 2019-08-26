Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Slugs solo homer in loss
Martinez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to San Diego on Sunday.
Martinez drilled a 411-foot shot to left field in the fourth inning to produce the only run of the game for the Red Sox. He also impressed with his arm, throwing out a pair of runners -- one at third base and one at home -- in the loss. The 32-year-old has enjoyed a scorching August, hitting .383 with eight long balls and 20 RBI in 81 at-bats.
More News
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Homers twice, drives in seven•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Drives in two in three-hit day•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Extends hitting streak to 11 games•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Cranks two homers•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Returns to lineup•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Scratched with back issue•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...