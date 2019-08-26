Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Slugs solo homer in loss

Martinez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to San Diego on Sunday.

Martinez drilled a 411-foot shot to left field in the fourth inning to produce the only run of the game for the Red Sox. He also impressed with his arm, throwing out a pair of runners -- one at third base and one at home -- in the loss. The 32-year-old has enjoyed a scorching August, hitting .383 with eight long balls and 20 RBI in 81 at-bats.

