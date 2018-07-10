Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Smacks 28th home run

Martinez went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and two runs scored in Monday's shutout victory over the Rangers.

Martinez extended Boston's lead in the eighth inning with a home run, his third long ball of July. He's put together five straight multi-hit games, tallying five extra-base hits and 10 RBI over that span. Martinez is batting .331 with 77 RBI and an outstanding 1.047 OPS through 86 games this season.