Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Smacks 39th home run

Martinez went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run Thursday against the White Sox.

Martinez took Thyago Vieira deep in the ninth inning to record his 39th home run of the season. The longball pulled him into a tie for the most homers in baseball, deadlocking him with Khris Davis. At this point, he's all but guaranteed to post his second consecutive 40 home run season and is producing in an elite way in every statistic besides stolen bases.

