Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Smacks 40th home run

Martinez went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI on Sunday against the Astros.

Martinez launched a three-run homer against Dallas Keuchel in the fifth inning to record his 40th home run of the season. He has now reached the 40-home run plateau for the second consecutive season and remains one of the premier power-hitters in the game.

