Martinez is still expected to sign with the Res Sox, despite a recent delay due to a medical matter, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

A physical revealed an undisclosed issue that could potentially impact Martinez later in his career. Fortunately, there are no concerns that Martinez won't be able to play the upcoming season at full strength. However, due to the findings at Martinez's recent physical, certain details of the contract needed to be altered. The delay appears to be coming to an end, as Boston could formally announce the signing as early as Monday.