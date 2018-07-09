Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Starting in right field

Martinez (foot, calf) is starting in right field and hitting third Monday against the Rangers, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Not only are his left calf and right foot healthy enough for him to start the first game of this series, but he'll be asked to patrol the outfield. He was withheld from Sunday's game as a precaution, and hopefully he can avoid aggravating either minor injury prior to the All-Star break.