Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Starts in left field Friday

Martinez (ankle) will start in left field and bat cleanup in Game 3 of the World Series against the Dodgers on Friday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

There was some concern that Martinez wouldn't be able to take the field Friday night due to an ankle injury, but the 31-year-old didn't have any issues in pre-game drills so he'll be ready to go for Game 3. Since there's no DH in the Dodgers' National League park, Andrew Benintendi will begin Friday's contest on the bench as Martinez patrols left field.