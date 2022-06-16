Martinez went 1-for-3 with a double, two walks and two runs in Wednesday's 10-1 win over the Athletics.

Even after slugging three long balls in his previous four games, Martinez is sitting on a somewhat suppressed total of eight home runs on the season, but fantasy managers have little reason to otherwise complain about the 34-year-old. Martinez, Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts have formed arguably the most fearsome trio of hitters in the majors this season, with all taking batting averages north of .330 and on-base averages above .370 into Thursday's series finale. Martinez will serve as Boston's designated hitter and No. 3 batter Thursday, per Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe.