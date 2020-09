Martinez went 0-for-6 with four strikeouts and a stolen base Friday as the Red Sox fell to the Yankees 6-5 in extras.

Martinez had a night to forget at the plate as he struck out four times in one game for the second time this season. The 33-year-old marginally helped his case by unexpectedly stealing third in extra innings but otherwise was lifeless offensively. With Friday's effort, Martinez's slash line has dipped back down to .199/.285/.358 as he has struggled all year to manufacture runs.