Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Still smoking hot
Martinez went 2-for-5 in Thursday's 11-5 loss to the Rangers.
Martinez aggravated a left thumb injury Wednesday, but was in the lineup Thursday and posted his sixth multi-hit game over the past eight. During that eight-game run, Martinez is hitting .469 (15-for-32), so the thumb, which was originally hurt in early April, has not been a factor.
