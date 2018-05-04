Martinez went 2-for-5 in Thursday's 11-5 loss to the Rangers.

Martinez aggravated a left thumb injury Wednesday, but was in the lineup Thursday and posted his sixth multi-hit game over the past eight. During that eight-game run, Martinez is hitting .469 (15-for-32), so the thumb, which was originally hurt in early April, has not been a factor.

