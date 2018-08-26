Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Takes MLB batting lead

Martinez went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a run scored in Saturday's 5-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

Martinez was reported to be given the day off Saturday, but manager Alex Cora gave Jackie Bradley the day off instead. Martinez's two hits raised his season batting average to a league-high .337, two points higher than teammate Mookie Betts. The slugging outfielder/DH leads baseball with 110 RBI and is second with 38 home runs, one behind Oakland's Khris Davis.