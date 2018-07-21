Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Takes seat Saturday

Martinez is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Tigers, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Martinez will head to the bench Saturday just one game removed from the All-Star break. The 30-year-old did make a running catch into the wall during the third inning Friday, but there has been no indication of an injury as of yet. Steve Pearce will serve as designated hitter for the Red Sox on Saturday.

