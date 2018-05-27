Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Takes seat Sunday

Martinez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Braves, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

The Red Sox's decision Friday to remove Hanley Ramirez from the 40-man roster should limit Martinez almost exclusively to designated-hitter duties going forward, but manager Alex Cora evidently felt the slugger could benefit from a day off in the series finale nonetheless. With Martinez on the pine Sunday after going 2-for-19 over his previous five starts, Rafael Devers will serve as Boston's DH, thereby opening up third base for Eduardo Nunez.