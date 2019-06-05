Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Three hits in win

Martinez went 3-for-5 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Royals.

The three-bagger was his first of the year. Martinez is now slashing .275/.326/.600 with three homers, four RBI and seven runs through 10 games since missing some time in late May with a sore back, a stretch which qualifies as a bit of a slowdown for the 31-year-old given his .301/.378/.536 line on the year.