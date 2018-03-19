Martinez will get a decent amount of time in the outfield, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Martinez is primarily expected to be Boston's designated hitter, but the team intends to play him occasionally in the outfield in order to open up at-bats for Hanley Ramirez and Mitch Moreland. Boston also hopes that more rotation will keep players fresh deeper into the season. Martinez's poor outfield defense won't hurt his fantasy value, and owners in dynasty leagues will be happy to see him keep his outfield eligibility for at least one more season.