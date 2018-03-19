Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: To play some outfield
Martinez will get a decent amount of time in the outfield, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Martinez is primarily expected to be Boston's designated hitter, but the team intends to play him occasionally in the outfield in order to open up at-bats for Hanley Ramirez and Mitch Moreland. Boston also hopes that more rotation will keep players fresh deeper into the season. Martinez's poor outfield defense won't hurt his fantasy value, and owners in dynasty leagues will be happy to see him keep his outfield eligibility for at least one more season.
More News
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Set to debut Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Contract with Red Sox finalized•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Sorting through contract adjustments•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Signing delayed•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Inks deal with Red Sox•
-
J.D. Martinez: In stalemate with contract talks•
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Gonzalez, Cain
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...