Martinez aggravated his sore left thumb during Wednesday's game against the Royals, Michael Silverman and Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald report.

Martinez said the injury happened while swinging at a pitch in the fifth inning. He initially jammed the thumb during the series against the Yankees early last month and has been fighting it ever since. "It's gotten better, it goes away and then it comes back. All it takes is one swing," said Martinez, whose thumb and left hand were wrapped up after the game. He plans to continue to play through the pain, which hasn't had too much impact on his production. Martinez has a .985 OPS with six home runs and 24 RBI over 28 games.