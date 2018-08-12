Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Unloads two homers in Game 2

Martinez went 2-for-2 with two home runs, three RBI and two walks in the second game of the Red Sox's doubleheader against the Orioles.

After falling flat with an 0-for-4 outing in Game 1, Martinez popped one off Yefry Ramirez in the fourth and Mike Wright in the seventh with one on. Delivering a .332/.400/.666 slash with 37 homers, 104 RBI and 87 runs -- accumulated across just 487 plate appearances -- Martinez has launched himself into the American League MVP conversation.