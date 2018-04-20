Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Ups average with impressive week
Martinez went 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 8-2 win over the Angels.
It's easy to miss an individual's contributions when a team starts the season at 16-2, tops in MLB, and Martinez is one of them. One week ago, he was batting .227, but has put on a show since. He's 13-for-24 (.542) with three doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past six games. Boston's starting pitching has been elite and Mookie Betts is tearing up the league, but Martinez has gone under the radar to raise his average 111 points over the past week and is looking comfortable in the middle of the order after a slow start, leading the league in hard contact (65.3 percent).
