Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Whacks MLB-leading 20th HR

Martinez went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Tigers.

Martinez, a former Detroiter, touched his old team early, hitting a two-run homer in the first inning which is all Steven Wright needed. The long ball was his fifth in the last 10 games, and he became the first player in the majors to reach 20 home runs. He had left his previous game with back spasms, but it looks like that was a precautionary move, as Martinez didn't miss any time.