Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Will sit one day in Washington

Martinez will play the outfield in two of the three games the Red Sox are playing in Washington against the Nationals, Bill Koch of the Providence Journal reports.

Playing in a National League city, the Red Sox are without the luxury of using a designated hitter, the role in which Martinez served during all three games against the Yankees over the weekend. Manager Alex Cora will juggle his outfield for the series in Washington, as both Andrew Benintendi and Jackie Bradley will also sit one of the three games.