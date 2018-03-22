Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Working on timing
Martinez went 2-for-3 with three RBI in Wednesday's game against the Rays, but admitted his timing at the plate is still behind schedule, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Martinez had a late start to camp, signing with Boston in late February and making his spring debut one week into March. "It's getting there," Martinez said. "The results were there [Wednesday] but that's kind of not me. When I'm getting hits to the left side of the field and those top-spin liners, for me I know I'm not there yet. When I'm hitting balls in the air, up the middle or the other way is when I'm feeling good." Martinez is hitting .276 with a .714 OPS in just 29 spring at-bats.
