The Red Sox optioned Anderson to Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday.

Anderson will cede his spot in the Boston bullpen to left-hander Eduardo Rivera, who was summoned from Triple-A and will provide the Red Sox with a fresh arm capable of covering multiple innings. During his first stint in the majors, Anderson appeared in three games and allowed three earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six over eight innings. Anderson will likely re-enter the rotation once he returns to Worcester.