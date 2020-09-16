Bradley went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Marlins.
Bradley's sixth-inning double delivered the only run Boston would need. The center fielder has avoided the type of prolonged slump that's dotted his MLB career. He's batting .263 in 2020, a four-year high, and has not gone more than one game without a hit since Aug. 9.
