Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Avoids arbitration with Red Sox
Bradley agreed to a one-year, $6.1 million deal with Boston on Friday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanRag Sports reports.
Bradley received a $2.5 million bump during his second year of arbitration eligibility. During the 2017 season, the outfielder hit .245/.323/.402 with 17 home runs and 63 RBI. Interestingly, Bradley has been far better in the first half of the season over the last two years, and will be an interesting fantasy play heading into 2018. He should receive regular starts in center, but unless he's able to find some production after the All-Star break, the club could choose to slide Andrew Benintendi over and plug in the lineup with a better bat.
