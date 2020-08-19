site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Back in action
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bradley (wrist) is back in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.
Bradley missed three straight games with a sore wrist, but he's evidently good to go now. His return bumps Kevin Pillar back to right field.
