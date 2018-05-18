Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Back in lineup Thursday
Bradley went 0-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 6-2 win over Baltimore.
Bradley returned to the lineup after sitting out the entire three-game set against Oakland this week, which came on the heels of another three-game absence last week to work on his swing. He's started just three of the last nine games, which is what can happen when a player his hitting .167 a quarter of the way into the season.
More News
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Out again Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Sticks on bench Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Heads to bench Monday•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Gets first hit since May 4•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Extends misery Saturday, to play Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Expected to start Saturday•
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: It's Pivetta's time
Ownership stats show that many Fantasy players have been slow to warm up to Nick Pivetta, but...
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...