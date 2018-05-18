Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Back in lineup Thursday

Bradley went 0-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 6-2 win over Baltimore.

Bradley returned to the lineup after sitting out the entire three-game set against Oakland this week, which came on the heels of another three-game absence last week to work on his swing. He's started just three of the last nine games, which is what can happen when a player his hitting .167 a quarter of the way into the season.