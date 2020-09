Bradley went 3-for-6 with a double, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's win over the Braves.

If this was Bradley's last game with the Red Sox, he certainly went out on a high note. His teammates want him back, but the club could go in another (cheaper) direction or Bradley may decide he wants to move on. Bradley ended up slashing .283/.364/.450 with seven homers, 22 RBI, 32 runs scored and five stolen bases in his eighth season with Boston.