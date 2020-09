Bradley went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 9-8 win over the Blue Jays.

Bradley's blast in the second inning gave the Red Sox their first lead of a back-and-forth game. It was his third homer in the last five contests. The 30-year-old outfielder is slashing .256/.336/.421 with five homers, 17 RBI, 14 runs scored and a stolen base through 37 games this season.