Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Collects two RBI
Bradley went 2-for-4 with a run scored, two RBI and two doubles in Tuesday's win against the Rangers.
Bradley has 29 RBI for the season, six of which have come over his last five games. The 28-year-old has a .205/.295/.337 slash line in 264 at-bats this season, but will likely continue to see regular at bats for the Red Sox due to his stellar defense in center field.
