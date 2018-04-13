Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Continues to heat up

Bradley went 1-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI Thursday against the Yankees.

After recording his first multiple-hit game of the season on Wednesday, Bradley again reached base multiple times on Thursday thanks to a double and a walk. Despite a .216 batting average, Bradley will continue to see regular playing time due to his strong defense, giving him the chance to work his way out of his early season slump.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories