Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Continues to heat up
Bradley went 1-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI Thursday against the Yankees.
After recording his first multiple-hit game of the season on Wednesday, Bradley again reached base multiple times on Thursday thanks to a double and a walk. Despite a .216 batting average, Bradley will continue to see regular playing time due to his strong defense, giving him the chance to work his way out of his early season slump.
